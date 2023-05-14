Satan & his earth's hidden matriarchal rulers keep trying kill us real Christians even before birth

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2023). I had a dream last night about my Christian college ministry organization I belonged to back when they sabotaged my entire career, as well as my studies through mind-control and time travel. During my college years, Satan Lucifer and his hell’s army were attacking me every night in the form of a flying cat demon spirit with human eyes, who would sometimes turn into a male chest LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist female vampire demon spirit feminist, who used to try to suffocate me and punch me and pull off my blankets and crush my chest and throw me off the bed, during college years. The owner of this cottage used to pray to his Buddhist demon spirit or fallen angel devil for me and my protection, so that it would attack viciously and try to kill me every time. My parents were controlled by Satan Lucifer to place me in the academic areas that was the least suited for me, as well as placing me in demon-possessing occult martial arts that conducted witchcraft meditation to demons to enter into you, and into Boy Scouts so that they can try to take me out into the camp woods to try to conduct their little boys’ Satanist child sacrifice rituals and gang sodomy and torture and cannibalism and adrenochrome blood drinking rituals, and take me to the child-molesting LGBTPB gay pediatrician every couple of months whenever they poisoned me with flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons (which was probably designed for my DNA genes because the other family members did not get infected from me), in order for the pediatrician to inject me with further poison to try to kill me every couple of months, and taking me to the sea to swim alone so that they can try to make me drown, or to Boy Scout hikes so that I would fall from the ladders in pitch dark tunnels without handles and control my mind to release both hands at the same time to try to make me fall 15 meters to the concrete ground, and taking me as an adult on hikes with intentionally slippery graveled paths that were only a half-a-meter wide and slipping my feet so that they can try to hurl me down hundreds of meters to my death, and their “thorn in the flesh” entities controlling my mind to not eat vegetables but only their poisonous sugar in order to weaken my immune system while they were infecting me with biochemical weapons every couple of months during childhood, and demon-possessing my parents through what they did to them during their childhood, in order to do hundreds of things to unknowingly harm me or sabotage me or kill me or torment me or cripple me. They were trying to put these “thorn in the flesh” demon entities into my body from childhood by trying to kill me and traumatize me many times even before I was born. Now I know it was all being orchestrated by Satan Lucifer and his time traveling earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists and Dracos and other demons and fallen angel devils throughout our real Christians’ lives to try to kill us. Dear brethren, everything that Satan Lucifer did by controlling our speech and behavior illegally by violating our human basic rights and free-will and freedom and independence to sabotage all our relationships and work and school and academics and families and even our ancestors’ childhood are only allowed to some extent by God for a good purpose and for the detriment of Satan Lucifer himself, so the devil is only strangling himself when he does anything to us, and God uses the devil for God’s good purpose for us.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine