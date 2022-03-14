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Situation Update: Trump's Call To Action!! Hunter Biden Is Key To Taking Down 'Elite'!! Covid, Ukraine, Epstein, Bio-Labs...It's All Connected!!
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19866 views • March 14, 2022
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Sources Of Video:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=622adc25616d716676274dba
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=622be40d7d985c6b86df7a58
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-11-ukraine-halts-all-exports-of-commodities.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82107/is-deep-state-pushing-biden-to-start-third-world.html
https://www.newswars.com/vice-president-harris-says-us-backs-ukraine-in-defense-of-nato-alliance/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-11-russia-ukraine-conflict-collapse-western-civilization.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-11-us-violated-un-treaties-biological-weapons-ukraine.html
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2022/03/13/after-denying-existence-of-us-bio-labs-in-ukraine-biden-regime-warns-that-russia-could-release-the-bioweapons-they-contain/
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!!
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources Of Video:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=622adc25616d716676274dba
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=622be40d7d985c6b86df7a58
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-11-ukraine-halts-all-exports-of-commodities.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82107/is-deep-state-pushing-biden-to-start-third-world.html
https://www.newswars.com/vice-president-harris-says-us-backs-ukraine-in-defense-of-nato-alliance/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-03-11-russia-ukraine-conflict-collapse-western-civilization.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-11-us-violated-un-treaties-biological-weapons-ukraine.html
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2022/03/13/after-denying-existence-of-us-bio-labs-in-ukraine-biden-regime-warns-that-russia-could-release-the-bioweapons-they-contain/
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