Lessons on Aging and Sickness: Exploring Longevity in Genesis

Exploring Longevity in the Bible: From Adam to Jacob



In this episode of Let's Talk, host Pastors Daniel Collins and Roderick Webster delve into the topic of longevity as depicted in the Bible, starting from the early patriarchs to post-flood generations. They discuss biblical passages from Genesis and Psalms that suggest humans could live up to 70-80 or even 120 years. They explore a chart detailing the lifespans of biblical figures like Adam, Seth, and Noah, noting a significant decrease in lifespan post-flood. The episode concludes with examining Genesis 1:28-30, hinting at a potential answer related to diet and lifestyle, promising to explore this further in the next episode.



00:00 Welcome and Introduction

00:40 Inspiring Health and Longevity

01:07 Exploring Biblical Lifespans

03:41 Analyzing Lifespan Changes Post-Flood

06:57 Genesis on Diet and Longevity

08:39 Closing Remarks and Future Topics

