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Firefighters sue Illinois governor over COVID vaccine mandate
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350 views • October 05, 2021
Alison Morrow, September 29th, 2021
Jonathon Lubin is the attorney representing a group of firefighters suing the Governor of Illinois and others over the Covid vaccine mandate.
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Jonathon Lubin is the attorney representing a group of firefighters suing the Governor of Illinois and others over the Covid vaccine mandate.
Send story tips on Locals:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AlisonMorrow/featured
Rokfin:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
Media training & consulting:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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