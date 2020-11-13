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Miel Noir : Not Sorry
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25 views • November 13, 2020
https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com/album/not-sorry-mcd https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes/
The 2-track digital-single "Not Sorry" was part of the limited edition of "From The Ashes", which includes the CD-album, the "Rising" CD-EP, 3 postcards and the download code for the digital-single "Not Sorry". Released December 26, 2015.
The song was later included on the album "Honey-Beat", released December 1, 2016.
Musik + Arrangement: Marcel P.
Stimme: Marcel P.
Lyrik: Marcel P.
Gitarre, Bass, Keyboards: Marcel P.
Drum-Loops: Gerhard Hallstatt
Gestaltung: Sylvia Polaris
Aufgenommen und produziert im Dungeon Studio, Rhenania.
Video: TFG
The 2-track digital-single "Not Sorry" was part of the limited edition of "From The Ashes", which includes the CD-album, the "Rising" CD-EP, 3 postcards and the download code for the digital-single "Not Sorry". Released December 26, 2015.
The song was later included on the album "Honey-Beat", released December 1, 2016.
Musik + Arrangement: Marcel P.
Stimme: Marcel P.
Lyrik: Marcel P.
Gitarre, Bass, Keyboards: Marcel P.
Drum-Loops: Gerhard Hallstatt
Gestaltung: Sylvia Polaris
Aufgenommen und produziert im Dungeon Studio, Rhenania.
Video: TFG
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