HOW DTAP VACCINE SPREADS WHOOPING COUGH

Del Bigtree at the HighWire





May 17, 2024





Whooping cough outbreaks in several locations around the world are putting the vaccine into focus. Is this due to poor performance or poor uptake of the problematic vaccine? We dive deep into the science surrounding the DTaP vaccine, and answer an important question- does the vaccine make you a silent spreader of the disease?

