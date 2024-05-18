Create New Account
HOW DTAP VACCINE SPREADS WHOOPING COUGH
High Hopes
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 17, 2024


Whooping cough outbreaks in several locations around the world are putting the vaccine into focus. Is this due to poor performance or poor uptake of the problematic vaccine? We dive deep into the science surrounding the DTaP vaccine, and answer an important question- does the vaccine make you a silent spreader of the disease?

#WhoopingCough #Pertussis #DtaP #DTP #BigBadCough


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vt6tu-how-dtap-vaccine-spreads-whooping-cough.html

