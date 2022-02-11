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Medical Murder: How "Covid Protocols" are Being Used for Eugenics
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140 views • February 11, 2022
Scott Schara is sharing the heartbreaking details of how hospital staff mistreated his daughter with Downs Syndrome and ultimately left her to die while he cried out for them to step in. You won't believe all of the rules, regulations, and laws the hospital broke with seemingly impunity because of CARES ACT dictates that give the doctors immunity from liability. Don't miss his warning to others so that no family has to go through what his has.
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Kristi Leigh TV
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Kristi Leigh TV
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