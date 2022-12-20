Bruce Lipton: Power of the Mind Interview (2021).
Tim Shurr and Bruce Lipton talk about about genes and how they should affect us and live the life of freedom and fulfilment and not as a victim of what was dictated to us. You will learn strategies on how to reprogram your mind and how to evolve into the best version of you.
Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.