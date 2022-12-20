Bruce Lipton: Power of the Mind Interview (2021).

Tim Shurr and Bruce Lipton talk about about genes and how they should affect us and live the life of freedom and fulfilment and not as a victim of what was dictated to us. You will learn strategies on how to reprogram your mind and how to evolve into the best version of you.

