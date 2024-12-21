To Control, Impair or Kill You

The upper echelon agents of the global control cabal have brainstormed, planned and executed modalities of control, manipulation and depopulation for well more than a century. Their increasing methods of propaganda, limitations and illness have impaired us our whole lives.

Here are some revelations in their own words about this.





Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com