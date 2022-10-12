IMF’s Chief Economist Discusses Several Factors That Lead to the Downgrade of the Global Economy’s Outlook

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493967
10/12/2022 IMF‘s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas discusses several factors that lead to the downgrade of the global economys outlook, including Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and China’s zero covid policy.