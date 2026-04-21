ALEX JONES [FULL] Tuesday 4/21/26 • Is This The End Of Infowars? The Onion Says YES!

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IS THIS THE END OF INFOWARS? THE ONION IS FRAUDULENTLY CLAIMING THEY TOOK OVER INFOWARS AGAIN AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO PULL OFF SAME HOAX IN 2024! TUNE IN NOW FOR THE TRUTH! PLUS, IRAN WAR PLUNGES TRUMP’S APPROVAL RATING TO ALL-TIME LOW OF 32 POINTS!
Alex Jones is delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!
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