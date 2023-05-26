4-year-old girl killed by VAXX poison injections

https://t.me/covidbc/11557
Havannah Walker
"I our names are Danny and Melissa in the early Thursday morning on the 18/05/2023 our beautiful 4 year old daughter havannah Marie Alannah walker passed away suddenly in her sleep and we are seeking for anyone’s help towards the funeral cost even $1 helps I don’t have many words to discribe this feeling but am willing to answer any questions that may be on anyone’s mind"
https://gofund.me/6df012a1
Mirrored - bootcamp
