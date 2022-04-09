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Biden: The Least Popular Man at His Own Party... Plus This Week's TOP News! 4/8/22
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60 views • April 09, 2022
When you're the least popular person at your own party, you might be #JoeBiden. This week #Obama made a "third term" appearance at the #WhiteHouse & the video clips are absolutely devastating. Then, the government failed to secure a single conviction in the case against 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap #GretchenWhitmer. #WillSmith is now banned from attending the #Oscars for 10 years after his slap in the face to #ChrisRock. Next the Senate confirmed #KetanjiBrownJackson 54-46. She can't tell you what a woman is but she insists she is one so we will see how rulings go with that one. All of that and much more ahead! Watch!!! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/saddest-thing-ever-biden-the-least-popular-man-at-his-own-party/
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