WWE Professional Wrestler & Weightlifting Champion killed by VAXX

Sara Lee, the former wrestler and winner of season 6 of the WWE Tough Enough reality competition show, has died. She was 30.
Lee married fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston in 2017, and the couple share three children.
No cause of death has been released.
Fellow wrestler and family friend Bull James said, "We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Sara Lee."
Source:
https://t.me/died_suddenly/779
Mirrored - Boot Camp
