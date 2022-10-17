CANCER CURED IN 48 HOURS

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This of course won't go anywhere. It will be blocked by the medical murder establishment. There is no money in cures. Expensive failed Treatment equals dollars.
I would be glad to be totally wrong about this
🟥 Latest Research on this Topic - For all it's worth ?
https://news.stanford.edu/press-releases/2022/10/03/breakthrough-proer-treating-drug/