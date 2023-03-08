Earth Charter: Turning conscience into action for a thriving Earth

Earth Charter: Turning conscience into action for a thriving EarthThe Earth Charter is a document with 16 principles that turn conscience into action for a thriving Earth. Get to know the Earth Charter! Study and reflect on the worldview that is articulated in it. Then commit to using it. Apply it to your work, school, or business and let's build a more just, peaceful and sustainable world. We know you are ready. Now, let's get to work!
http://www.earthcharter.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.