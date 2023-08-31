Create New Account
Harden Not Your Hearts
December 27th, 2020

"Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation, in the day of temptation in the wilderness..." Hebrews 3:8

Pray for the Lord to humble and soften your hearts, and pray for those who are in danger of having their conscience seared by the love of their sin. The Lord may forgive those as he forgave David, but we must be diligent in seeking Him.

