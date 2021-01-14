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Have a Thriving Thursday
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10 views • January 14, 2021
I hope your Thursday is going well.
I'm having trouble navigating quite a few places online now using Firefox containers.Just started last night with my internet connection continually dropping out and my software detected an IP trying to access my computer but unsuccessfully. 😠
I'm creating bitly links to get most places and so far working.
What's everyone use for purchases and payments if you buy something.
I sell items and don't want to compromise anyone staying safe.
Cindy
I'm having trouble navigating quite a few places online now using Firefox containers.Just started last night with my internet connection continually dropping out and my software detected an IP trying to access my computer but unsuccessfully. 😠
I'm creating bitly links to get most places and so far working.
What's everyone use for purchases and payments if you buy something.
I sell items and don't want to compromise anyone staying safe.
Cindy
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