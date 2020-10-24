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WHILE SOCIETY COLLAPSES
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55 views • October 24, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3885/avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3885-avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Question: "Being someone on the far right who consumes a lot of information on a daily basis, how do I prevent having a constant feeling of anxiety about the future of my people, when every day I am either bombarded by news of European people suffering from the effects of the migrant crisis (grooming rings, unsafe schools, working class families being pushed into poverty etc.) or have to reconcile myself with our inevitable demographic decline and the abandonment of our European homelands to invaders from the Third World? I already moved from Germany to Eastern Europe, to at least have some peace of mind by not having to live in the midst of all this degeneration and civilizational decay. Yet I can't opt out of seeing the Sword of Damocles above so many things I love and care for. This feeling often prevents me from enjoying my daily life, which actually isn't bad, and makes most of my conversations with friends inevitably turn political. Stefan and I might not have the exact same world view, but I would like to know how he, as a professional political commentator who does see some of the same dangers looming on the horizon, would recommend to deal with this kind of anxiety?"
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3885/avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3885-avoiding-stress-while-society-collapses-call-in-show-october-29th-2017
Question: "Being someone on the far right who consumes a lot of information on a daily basis, how do I prevent having a constant feeling of anxiety about the future of my people, when every day I am either bombarded by news of European people suffering from the effects of the migrant crisis (grooming rings, unsafe schools, working class families being pushed into poverty etc.) or have to reconcile myself with our inevitable demographic decline and the abandonment of our European homelands to invaders from the Third World? I already moved from Germany to Eastern Europe, to at least have some peace of mind by not having to live in the midst of all this degeneration and civilizational decay. Yet I can't opt out of seeing the Sword of Damocles above so many things I love and care for. This feeling often prevents me from enjoying my daily life, which actually isn't bad, and makes most of my conversations with friends inevitably turn political. Stefan and I might not have the exact same world view, but I would like to know how he, as a professional political commentator who does see some of the same dangers looming on the horizon, would recommend to deal with this kind of anxiety?"
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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