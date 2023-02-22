Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin Says West Mocks Holy Bible’s Righteousness
81 views
channel image
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

Would you trust Bill Gates to implant a device in your brain? Do you trust that world "leaders" have your best interest in mind? Or does it feel like we're living in an alternate universe filled with demons running loose in positions of power? Join Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart as they distill today's crazy headlines and approach the second return of Christ.

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/21/23

 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

 

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

 

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
godsuicideword of godjeff bezosmind controlstresstrunewsjailcontroldebtfinancesbill gatesgivingbugsproviderrationinganti woke prisonsecond kings chapter six through seven

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket