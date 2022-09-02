X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Monetary Shift Is Happening, This Is Not What The [CB]/[WEF] Expected

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2864a - Sept 1, 2022

The Monetary Shift Is Happening, This Is Not What The [CB]/[WEF] Expected

The people are hitting the economic precipice, food shortages, inflation, high fuel cost, no energy, this is working against the [CB]/[WEF]. The leaders are telling the people they must sacrifice, this is not going to go well for the criminal syndicate. Countries are now shifting to a new monetary system.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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