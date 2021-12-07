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X22 Report B 12. 06. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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30 views • December 07, 2021
Ep. 2645b - What Advantages Might Exist When You Know The Other Sides Playbook?

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What advantages might exist when you know the other sides playbook? How do you expose the [DS]/Big Pharma and remove the pandemic at the same time. How do you expose election fraud, treason and crimes against humanity and then return if there is a pandemic, what must the patriots do, remove the pandemic? The [DS] is panicking they are realizing that the people are no longer controlled by their narrative and the people are talking amongst themselves. Time is ticking down, the [DS] knows this, time to take everything to the next level and create FF. Countermeasures in place. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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