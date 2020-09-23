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The Hardships Are Putting Us Through Hell
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8 views • September 23, 2020
As the country grinds to a halt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus it's placing hardships on the people, as supplies dwindle and companies are closed and employees told to stay home, unless they are in a essential job that is remaining open on a limited scale... as though our ability to earn a living is not essential ...
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