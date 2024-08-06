BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Saeed David Farman Interviewed by Ryan Veli BIOMED EXPO - ALIEN EVENT OCT 17-20
Natural Intelligence
Natural Intelligence
83 views • 9 months ago

Tickets and info:
AlienEvent.com
RyanVeli.com

ALIEN EVENT COSMIC COMMAND


OCTOBER 17-20, 2024


ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, AI REVOLUTION, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY & TECHNOLOGY


4 Days of ET Disclosure with over 30 Disclosure Speakers and 69 Exhibits in Health Expo


ALEXIS PARK RESORT, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169


Website: https://Alienevent.com


Contact us: [email protected] or call: 1-702-890-1290.


TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-cosmic-command-tickets-887273568127


Sponsored by THERAPHI (Advanced Plasma Technology innovations)


The 33RD 5D events Since 2009, Alien Events is a division of 5D Events.


Our website: https://Alienevent.com


Must be 18+, No kids, no pets, no outside food, no alcohol, no drugs, no recording, and no backpacks.


Alien Event ticket holders can also enjoy the BIOMED EXPO/ Conference at no extra cost.


Website: https://biomedexpo.com


Alien Event Cosmic Command Keynote Speakers:


Richard Doty, Chris O'Connor, Kerry Cassidy, Mike Bara, Steven D. Kelley, Brad Olsen, & Saeed David Farman


List of all Speakers:


Richard Doty, Chris O'Connor, Kerry Cassidy, Mike Bara, Brad Olsen, Jerry Sargeant, Theresa Morris, Steven D. Kelley, Saeed David Farman, Brooks Agnew, Ryan Veli, Dr. Sasha Lessin, Dr. Louis Turi, Janet Lessin, Shahrokh Zadeh, Hans Dietrich, Eric Dadmehr, Dr. Kosol Ouch, Emily Harrison, Geraldine Orozco, Bret Lueder, Sheila Knies & Brad Markus.


Speakers Bio:


Page 1: https://bizton.com/page1-alien-event-speakers


Page 2: https://bizton.com/page-2-las-vegas-alien-event-speakers


TICKETS:


https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-cosmic-command-tickets-887273568127


Alien Event Tickets includes Alien event Conference and Health Biomed Expo conference.


Early Bird 4-day Ticket for General Admission: $299 (Door Ticket $399)


Early Bird Day ticket for general admissions is only $169.


Each Dinner Banquet ticket is $120, Dinner Menu: https://bizton.com/vegas-dinner-menu


Early Bird Full Event w/3 Dinner Banquets is: $569 (Door Ticket $699) comes with a drink, dance, and speed dating, register now, and save.


The Alien event ticket holder can enjoy the BIOMED EXPO lectures and exhibit halls with over 69 exhibits in health and wellness for free with the ticket they have, there are three conference rooms, plus 7,000 Square feet two large ballrooms for exhibit hall.


There are 3 Dinner buffet banquets, for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night Buffet Dinner and Dance with a glass of Wine and Champagne for $120 per person per night and is from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM Nightly.


Las Vegas OCT 17-20, 2024, Alien Event, an Expo Conference connected at the same time and space at the same hotel with Biomed expo with over thirty speakers and sixty-nine vendors with one hundred Lectures/ Panels & workshops, plus three dinner Banquets.


healthalienufotruthaidisclosureetbiohackingbiomedvelifarmanalienevent
