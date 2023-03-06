X22 REPORT Ep. 3012a - Trump Announces A Quantum Leap In The Standard Of Living, Economy Is About To Change

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3012a - Mar 5, 2023

Trump Announces A Quantum Leap In The Standard Of Living, Economy Is About To Change

The people around the world are protesting, they are pushing back on the [DS]/[WEF]. Trump lets us know that we are going to take a quantum leap in the way we live. Everything is in motion and we are moving into a new economy

