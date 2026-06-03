Trump asked how he defines a ceasefire - (cover for, when Israel & US does what it wants, it's still called a ceasefire?)

“Pretty much the way it is. In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.” - Trump, when asked how he defines a ceasefire.

Adding:

9 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon despite Trump's ceasefire claim



Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon have killed at least nine people, as Israeli acts of aggression continue unabated despite assertions by US President Donald Trump that he had persuaded the Tel Aviv regime to cease its assaults in Lebanon.



@PressTV