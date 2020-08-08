© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Addressing the Commission on Covid-19
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • August 08, 2020
On 8/6/20, I took the opportunity to address the Randolph County Commission, in Elkins, W.Va. with important information concerning the Plandemic. I gave the Commissioners, Newspaper, and City Mayor copies of Prove All Things #10. It and all previous programs are archived on hudok.info. I asked the Commissioners to be placed on the agenda in the future. Time will tell whether or not I get something greater than a five minute public comment sound bite. If that doesn't happen, I will go back again and again. I said at the end of the presentation, "May God help us." This is, "for all the (earthly) marbles", and much more importantly, souls are at stake. The window of opportunity is quickly closing, and close, it will. With no apologies, Phil Hudok
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.