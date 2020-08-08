Addressing the Commission on Covid-19

On 8/6/20, I took the opportunity to address the Randolph County Commission, in Elkins, W.Va. with important information concerning the Plandemic. I gave the Commissioners, Newspaper, and City Mayor copies of Prove All Things #10. It and all previous programs are archived on hudok.info. I asked the Commissioners to be placed on the agenda in the future. Time will tell whether or not I get something greater than a five minute public comment sound bite. If that doesn't happen, I will go back again and again. I said at the end of the presentation, "May God help us." This is, "for all the (earthly) marbles", and much more importantly, souls are at stake. The window of opportunity is quickly closing, and close, it will. With no apologies, Phil Hudok