ORDINARY TO EXTRAORDINARY, MOVING POWER OF GOD, FOR THE DAYS AHEAD,

Dec 11, 2024 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiJqSKL6tGA

WE ARE DEPESPERATE FOR A MOVE OF THE POWER OF GOD IN THIS GENERATON!

AS IT STANDS, WE LOOK NOTHING LIKE OUR BLESSED FORERUNNERS!...SO MUCH HAS BEEN FORFEITED!





WE MUST MOVE OUT WITH ALL TENACITY AND INTENTIONALITY TO ALLOW THE LORD TO TAKE US FROM ORDINARY TO EXTRAORDINARY… RIGHT NOW… IN REAL TIME… IN THIS DARKENING GENERATION!





2 CHRONICLES 16:9 ~ For the eyes of the Lord range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him. https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+Chronicles+16:9&version=NIV

THE EYES OF THE LORD ARE LOOKING FOR THOSE WHO ARE SO JEALOUS AND ZEALOUS FOR HIS GLORY, THAT THEY…RIGHT NOW… ARE PULLING THE WATER TO THEIR MOUTHS WITH HYPERVIGILANT EYES SCANNING THEIR SECTORS TO GUARD THE NAME AND RENOWN OF THEIR KING!





Join Jamie Walden and CBBC as we discuss how we MUST move out in the power of God in the days that are upon us!





To contact or support, visit

www.omegadynamics.com

www.calicobuffalobasecamp.com