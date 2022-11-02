Gold Backed Dollar, Reset & CBDC…Q&A with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

Streamed live November 2, 2022

Viewer Questions: Question

1: 1:21 In your opinion do you think it would still be safe to travel to these places given all the economic unraveling? In the event there is a crisis of some sort while we're there, what would be your advice?

Question 2: 4:22 When the reset happens, will there be a period of time where money simply does not work?

Question 3: 7:18 What do you mean by, "burning through inflation?" What does that look like for middle class citizens?

Question 4: 8:31 I have thought about getting a reverse mortgage and using that money to buy more gold. I have been told that I never have to pay it back and I hold the deed to the house. Should I?

Question 5: 10:48 how long do you think we have before the full plan for the CBDC in fully rolled out?

Question 6: 12:51 There was "Black Monday", "Savings & Loan Crisis", Dot Com Bust", "GFC"... If you had to name your next crisis, what would you call it?

Question 7: 13:45 a gold backed dollar doesn't make sense, why not a silver backed dollar since you say its for bartering?