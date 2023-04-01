https://gettr.com/post/p2d310qd432

3/30/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: What happened to Mr. Miles Guo could happen to any US citizen. The American sellouts must be exposed! The CCP will never be able to weaponize the US judicial system unless there is assistance from within the system.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #FreeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





3/30/2023 妮可接受凯文·艾伦采访：发生在郭先生身上的事，也可能发生在每一个美国公民身上!卖美贼们才是真正需要被曝光的！除非内部有人帮助，否则中共是没有办法将美国司法系统武器化的。

#释放郭文贵先生 #释放王雁平女士 #立即释放郭文贵#立即释放王雁平





