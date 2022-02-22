© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holy Crap, This is Actually Happening — February 20, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • February 22, 2022
Happy Brain-dead Resident’s Day. The ATF went full SS. The Olympics ended with the same yawn it started with. Trudeau attacks his own people. So does New Zealand. Prince Chuck is in hot water again. Another of Epstein’s buddies got Epsteined.
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.