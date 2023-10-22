Create New Account
Israel is the attack dog for the USA...
Stand Up for Truth
Published a day ago

Norman Finkelstein explains the problem of Israel. The shadow government running the USA, has Israel as its attack dog in the Middle East. Israel is protected by all the Masonic Leaders in the world, it commits atrocious crimes every day. Sadly even `Christians` support this lunatic state of Israel.

Keywords
israelusaliars

