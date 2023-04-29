Breaking: Latest Interview With Mr Andrew Bridgen MP.





Original Source:-

Dr John Campbell speaks to Andrew to learn more about his decisions to speak out against the MRNA Jabs.





Mr Bridgen is light years ahead of other MPs in integrity, honesty, knowledge, education, wisdom and the desire to seek truth. While he speaks, others cower.

This is the first time I have agreed with any MP for years. And Mr Bridgen is the only MP I have respected for even longer. Stand up to the mendacious tyrants.

It's no exaggeration to say that Andrew Bridgen is just about the only UK MP with any credibility or moral fibre.

NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE





FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT and THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.

15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS

DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN.They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT!Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?





TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.





The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Andrew Bridgen MP, Holocaust MkII, Suicides UP 400%



