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WHAT? - March 12, 2022
Russ Wade
Russ Wade
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101 views • March 12, 2022
What is coming? What is happening? What did happen?
Now is the time for all men to seek Jesus and leave the worldly things behind.
WHAT? – March 12, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]

Important Links below…
When will the rapture happen?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zs0RIMCtc8
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKMOiAm92sGp/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiJzUsN-6iw

Power grid will go out
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qHVWgXmbF6Hn/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/88XOs0linRn8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aPeKgxpi1GKn/

The best list of adverse reactions ever.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9rbxPm1blCFZ/

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/reactogenicity.html

https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine

https://adversereactionreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Fauci on the run
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j33FlXe2WY1J/

JP Sears – Klaus Schwab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G3nWyoQ5CQ

JD Preaches truth as usual
https://www.brighteon.com/dc8eb007-2df7-49dc-aa15-19fcb0c88664

John Paul Rice - Hunger Games Producer - EXPOSES THE SATANIC PEDOPHILIA IN HOLLYWOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AZc8qRAFw6xn/

Own nothing be happy song
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPiQbK0t6YC7/

There will be Zombies!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EEYPkJVWX1q/

Manchild Ministries - Blood Moon Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3sXuh_qjuo

If this is available to ordinary people, what have the ultra-rich done? What and who is real anymore?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7qDOqWvX6Fw5/
Keywords
rapturetribulationwar
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