Quo Vadis





Nov 21, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Father Michel Rodrigue on the Coming World War.





Father Michel Rodrigue wrote on March 24, 2020 (certainly before the Russian invasion in February this year) the prophecy on the coming World War.





Father Michel wrote as follows:





"After this period of compulsory confinement (due to the pandemic), life will resume its course.





The summer period will open a window of time where we will be able to prepare well for the coming test; that of being with Jesus on the Cross.





We cannot see the Glorious Cross without encountering the cross with Jesus.





"You must now consecrate your house or apartment to the Eternal Father through the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary if you have not done so.





We must regularly bless our places, our homes, with exorcised holy water.





During this summer, you need to prepare a food supply for a period of three months, with drinking water, too.





You will need to have made your general confession before fall.





The prayer of the Holy Rosary, of Saint Michael the Archangel, and that of your guardian angels will be your comfort, your strength, your protection."





"There will be famine.





Jesus presented this to me just recently.





I was in my room, and when I sat down, preparing to go to bed, I saw a black cavalier coming.





This means famine.





I heard, "They will have money, but they will have no bread," which means that you can have money to buy it, but you will find nothing.





"Then all money will crash, so it is good to give your money away now, as it will disappear.





There will be a great uprising. You will see revolution in your streets.





People will fight each other openly.





The government will have no other choice than to institute martial law.





At the same time that martial law begins, so will the war.





"He [the devil] will start a nuclear war that will be global—the third world war—his war against all of humanity.





The devil will kill one third of humanity in this war, and through plagues and abortion, just as one third of the angels were cast out of heaven into hell.





Seven nuclear missiles will be permitted to strike the United States as a result of its abominations.





Many nuclear missiles will be deflected by the Hand of God because America prays the Divine Mercy Chaplet.





I was told this by the Eternal Father.





"...And I know that the war will come from two countries: One is North Korea and the other is Iran.





They will come together to face the United States of America."





Learn more about Fr. Michel Rodrigue at the Countdown to the Kingdom site.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GyZSQQGw-8