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And We Know 1.8.22 ENORMOUS Pressure applied on ALL! Huge WINS worldwide! Keep the FAITH Pray!
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280 views • January 08, 2022
LT at And We Know.
Another January 2021 intro..blast from the past..still relevant today. More nurses exposing the schools, sheep everywhere, update from Kazahkstan, Gates depopulations working, let’s hope for the Nuremberg Code to take him and his cohorts out soon.
Another January 2021 intro..blast from the past..still relevant today. More nurses exposing the schools, sheep everywhere, update from Kazahkstan, Gates depopulations working, let’s hope for the Nuremberg Code to take him and his cohorts out soon.
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