'FLAG FLOWN UPSIDE DOWN OUR RIGHT!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

THIS VIDEO EXPLAINS THE U.S. FLAG CODE! IT ALSO EXPLAINS WHY INDIVIDUALS FLY THE FLAG UP SIDE DOWN AND WHY. IF IT OFFENDS YOU YOU'RE ASLEEP AND DON'T KNOW THE FACT OUR LEADERS HAVE SOLD OUT AMERICA FOR FAME AND FORTUNE. I'M A DISABLED VIETNAM VETERAN AND I FLY IT TO TRY AND WAKEUP AMERICANS TRANSFIXED ON ENTERTAINMENT AND WON'T WAKE UP. YOU SHOULD FLY YOUR FLAG THE SAME WAY BECAUSE AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITH RIGHT NOW. WAKE THE HELL UP & AND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW...

