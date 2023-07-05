Create New Account
Michael Grimm: 'The Democrats are enacting policies that hurt the United States'
NewsClips
Michael Grimm and Lidia Curanaj host "Greg Kelly Reports" and express their concerns on President Biden's leadership, and the lack of patriotism in the United States.

