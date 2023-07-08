Create New Account
Carp Fair September 29, 2019
Hagenaars Family
My husband is a big fan of David Wilcox so we went to the Carp Fair this year to see him.  The kids did a few rides but the cost was pretty extraordinary and we told them that we went to Legoland this year and Efteling for 3 days so a couple of Fair rides was all they were getting LOL.

Keywords
vacationdavid wilcoxhagenaars familyfamily of 5carp fair

