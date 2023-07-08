Carp Fair September 29, 2019

My husband is a big fan of David Wilcox so we went to the Carp Fair this year to see him. The kids did a few rides but the cost was pretty extraordinary and we told them that we went to Legoland this year and Efteling for 3 days so a couple of Fair rides was all they were getting LOL.
Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.