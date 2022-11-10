Create New Account
And We Know PT 2 11.9.2022 COUNT your BLESSINGS! Do NOT be DISCOURAGED! MAJOR VICTORIES everywhere! PRAY!
LT of And We Know


Nov 10, 2022


Had to make a PART 2 today.. going through all the ANONS encouragement and felt I had to keep going to KEEP us grounded. This is amazing. The enemy planned on keeping us down and doesn’t want us going to town talking about how amazing we did this week. JOY is infectious… it is a cleaning beach to all the downtrodden. Let’s uncover more from the election shall we…


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1t37ha-pt-2-11.9.22-count-your-blessings-do-not-be-discouraged-major-victories-eve.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticselectionchristianqvictoryencouragementcount your blessingsanonsltand we knowexposing evil

