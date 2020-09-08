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THE PARABLE OF THE MINAS
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3 views • September 08, 2020
Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on Luke 19:11-27. In this parable, Jesus used a true incident that happened in his time. Herod the Great was king of the region Judea. He said that, after his death, his son Archelaus would become king. After Herod’s death, Archelaus went to Rome. He asked the emperor to allow him to be king. Archelaus was a very cruel man. So 50 Jews went to Rome to oppose his claim. Their protest did not succeed. Archelaus returned to Judea, although he could not call himself ‘king’. Jesus used these events to speak of himself. The main purpose of the parable was to correct the belief that the kingdom was coming soon. He also warned his followers to be loyal in their service until he returned.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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