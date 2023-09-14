Biden Admin. Dealt Another Loss in Bombshell First Amendment Lawsuit
A new bombshell lawsuit involving the First Amendment strikes the Biden Administration, and it could add fuel to the impeachment fire. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige reports
biden regime, doj corruption, 1st amendment law suit, oan news
