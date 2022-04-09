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KENTUCKY DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR VETOES “ANTI-TRANS” SPORTS BAN?
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60 views • April 09, 2022
Just as Florida’s Parental Rights Bill is nonsensically referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, Kentucky’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is being called an “Anti-Trans Bill”. It is clear that opposition to these policies care very little for honesty and fairness when it conflicts with their political ideology or their - religion of “LOVE OF SELF”.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/06/politics/kentucky-anti-trans-sports-ban-governor-veto/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/KENTUCKY-DEMOCRATIC-GOVERNOR-VETOES-ANTI-TRANS-SPORTS-BAN-e1gv9du
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/06/politics/kentucky-anti-trans-sports-ban-governor-veto/index.html?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/KENTUCKY-DEMOCRATIC-GOVERNOR-VETOES-ANTI-TRANS-SPORTS-BAN-e1gv9du
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