I Remember GEORGE GAINES THE EVANGELIST

Brother Gaines injected in his burly booming voice during a Sunday school discussion on alcohol, “I like my religion because I can drink all I want. I just don't want to drink!” He also made that same point about wife beating.

Here’s a link to a Los Angeles Times article on George and Ann Gaines, 1985: Evangelist Reaches Out to Death Row

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete

PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/

Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete

Revelation Chapter 13 Commentaries https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2b276329-f6d7-407f-afd3-f48a95b8c8bb?index=1

The Temple Cleansing FLIPPIN-N-WHIPPING https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d153bba2-7778-4a20-a222-ba54533f9eaf?index=1

Covid-19-666 Posters https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html (No Copyrights use freely)

Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/

Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/

Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w

Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html