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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #348: J.R. Nyquist/jrnyquist.blog 4/19/2021
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229 views • April 20, 2021
SUBSCRIBE! Joining us tonight is J.R. Nyquist. He has written for Newsmax, WorldNet Daily, Sierra Times, Financial Sense and Epoch Times. He is author of the book Origins of the Fourth World War and The New Tactics of Global War (among other books). Jeff is an independent journalist and author.
Check out his blog: jrnyquist.blog
Follow him on Twitter: @JRNyquist
Opening music: "AMERICAN SPIRIT" & "AMERICAN ROAD" by Michael Beatty: https://www.americanmagamusic.com/
Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talkshow where politics music ~&~ laughter collide!!
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm-9:00pm ET and Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm-2:00pm ET
Donate To Us!
Donate via PayPal Here:
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Donate via Patreon Here:
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Check out his blog: jrnyquist.blog
Follow him on Twitter: @JRNyquist
Opening music: "AMERICAN SPIRIT" & "AMERICAN ROAD" by Michael Beatty: https://www.americanmagamusic.com/
Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talkshow where politics music ~&~ laughter collide!!
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm-9:00pm ET and Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm-2:00pm ET
Donate To Us!
Donate via PayPal Here:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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