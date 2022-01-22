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FULL SHOW: Multiple Democrats Caught Starting Riots By Undercover Journalist
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110 views • January 22, 2022
Owen Shroyer goes back in time because as James O’Keefe says, the past is prologue. So Laura Loomer joins Owen to discuss what she exposed as an undercover journalist working for Project Veritas during the Clinton Campaign where Democrat operatives were caught bragging about election fraud and about starting riots at Trump rallies. This is important considering all the being discussed and debated when it comes to January 6th and the waffling by the Democrat party on election interference. As the Biden administration claims he’s created the best economy, the numbers actually beg to differ. The citizen push back on the medical mandate and theatre is reaching a head. Owen takes calls from the audience.
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