Book of Mormon Simplicity vs. LDS Gold, Silks, Scarlets, Linen, & Harlots

One of the many beautiful facets of the Book of Mormon is how plain and precious it explains the gospel. This unfortunately has been lost for the most part by Christendom for the last 2,000 years. For instance here are just a very few verses to demonstrate this quality:



41)...and the labor which they had to perform was to look; and because of the simpleness of the way, or the easiness of it, there were many who perished. (1 Nephi 17)



20) And they shall cry from the dust; yea, even repentance unto their brethren, even after many generations have gone by them. And it shall come to pass that their cry shall go, even according to the simpleness of their words. (2 Nephi 3)



On the other hand, beginning on 6 April 1830, the devil used his influence and cunning to pollute the holy word of God (BoM) and the pre-April 6, 1830 church of Christ (3 branches, 70 members, with 3 elders). Pollution begins only when something impure is added (D&C, PGP, JST, Masonry, persuasions of men, etc.) to purity, and this usually occurs incrementally.



8 And the angel spake unto me, saying: Behold the gold, and the silver, and the silks, and the scarlets, and the fine-twined linen, and the precious clothing, and the harlots (plural marriage), are the desires of this great and abominable church.

9 And also for the praise of the world do they destroy the saints of God, and bring them down into captivity. ( 1 Nephi 13)



38)O ye pollutions, ye hypocrites, ye teachers, who sell (promote?) yourselves for that which will canker, why have ye polluted the holy church of God? Why are ye ashamed to take upon you the name of Christ? Why do ye not think that greater is the value of an endless happiness than that misery which never dies-because of the praise of the world? (Mormon 8)