Why Gold Scams Persist Despite Lawsuits, an interview with Dale Whitaker

Why do gold scams continue? Even after lawsuits and bankruptcy, companies still sell overpriced coins at massive markups. Regulatory gaps and lack of personal accountability let predatory dealers exploit investors year after year. Knowledge is your best defense.
#GoldFraud #InvestorProtection #FinancialScams #PreciousMetals #RegulationNeeded
