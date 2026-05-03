Henry Kissinger quote talking about their depopulation agenda (2009)

Henry Kissinger quote from a speech to WHO Council on Eugenics on February 25, 2009.

"Once the herd accepts mandatory vaccinations, it's game over."

"They will accept anything...“for the greater good”.

"We can genetically modify children and sterilize them - "for the greater good”.

"Control sheep minds and you control the herd."

"Vaccine makers stand to make billions."

"And many of you in this room are investors, It's a big win-win."

"We thin out the herd and the herd pays us for extermination services.”

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Credit to all the people on X who have posted this over the past several years.

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Mirrored - Fat News

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