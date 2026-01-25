Never Stop Preaching Faith in the Blood!!!

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the importance of preaching FAITH IN THE BLOOD, like it says in Romans 3:25, and how he was taught this at Bible Institute, and how many today don't preach it anymore, and some even preach against it. He gives proof that he was taught this and that others used to preach it as well. In fact, it's been preached for 2000 years. And, it's been the main Baptist doctrine taught until many Baptists changed in the 1800s. But, Charles Hadden Spurgeon did not change, and chose to stand on the message of faith in the atoning work of Christ. Bro. Breaker explains "The Down Grade Controversy" and how Spurgeon separated himself from the Baptist Union of his day which changed from preaching the atonement to preaching something else. Robert talks also about how he left a church because he too saw them changing the message of FAITH IN THE BLOOD to something else.

TO READ MORE ABOUT WHY HE LEFT HIS OLD HOME CHURCH CLICK HERE: https://www.rrb3.com/breaker/home_page.htm





LINK TO BOOK UNBROKEN CHAIN OF SALVATION BY FAITH IN THE BLOOD: https://www.amazon.com/Unbroken-Chain-Salvation-Faith-Blood/dp/B0GC6YMQHY/ref=sr_1_1?crid=W3ZIB4YPR2GY&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.DGqbTOE4qwAIQ6ckpya4Fg.VL5D-j7Yp74TwTnNEzS_wIe-HOF0qm_LpdeLKmwuK3E&dib_tag=se&keywords=robert+breaker+unbroken&qid=1769306451&sprefix=robert+breaker+unbroken%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-1